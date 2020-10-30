Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
Veronica DUPUY

Veronica DUPUY Notice
DUPUY

Veronica Maria

passed away peacefully at West Suffolk hospital on Thursday 8th October 2020. Sadly missed wife to Philip, loving mother of Matthew and Erica, second mother to Heather and Grandmother to Finch. Private funeral service to take place on Wednesday 4th November. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made to R.N.L.I through www.rnli.org/support-us/give-money/donate-in-memory. Enquiries to L. Fulcher Funeral Directors. Tel: 01284 754049
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 30, 2020
