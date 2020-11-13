Home

L Fulcher Funeral Directors
80 Whiting Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
01284 754049
Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020
12:00
St Peters Church
Hospital Road
Bury St Edmunds
Vic BEVAN

Vic BEVAN
BEVAN

Vic

aged 94 years. Passed away peacefully at home on 1st November 2020. Youngest son of Ethel and Horace Bevan. Brother to William and Walter. Godfather to Dennis. He will be greatly missed by Dennis and his family. Church Service to be held on Wednesday 18th November 2020 at 12pm at St Peters Church, Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds. Donations, if desired, to Samaritans may be sent c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 13, 2020
