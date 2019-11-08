|
|
SMITH
Victor Reginald 'Hodge'
of Woolpit, passed away suddenly in West Suffolk Hospital surrounded by his family on 29th October 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband to Maureen, dad to Kevin and Sue, father-in-law to Jane and Richard, grandad to Ben, Grace, Stephen, Mark, Chip & Charlotte and great-grandad to Belle and Harry. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium, St Edmunds Chapel on Monday 25th November 2019 at 11.00am. Black attire not necessary. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, made payable to 'East Anglian Air Ambulance' may be sent care of Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1EZ. Tel: 01449 771666
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019