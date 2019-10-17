Home

F Clutterham & Son Funeral Directors
23 Mustow Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1XL
01284 846573
Victoria COPPING

Passed away peacefully at West Suffolk Hospital on 13th October 2019, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Patrick, much loved mother of Adrian and Teresa, a loving grandmother to Kerry, Joseph, Katie, Kirsty and Danielle and great-grandma to Henry. The funeral service takes place on Wednesday 30th October at the St Edmund Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, 2.00pm. Mourners to wear bright colours please. Flowers, or donations, if desired, to be made by cheque payable to British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o F Clutterham & Son, 23 Mustow Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1XL.
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 17, 2019
