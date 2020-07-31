Home

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
12:00
West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel)
passed away peacefully in Hillcroft House on 15th July 2020, aged 91 years. Wife of the late Jim, Mum to Sue, Roy and Mary, loving granny and great-grandma. Due to current restrictions attendance by invitation only. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium (St Edmunds Chapel) on Wednesday 5th August 2020 at 12.00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired made payable to 'Friends of Woolpit Health Centre' or 'RNLI' may be sent care of Andrew Bingham Independent Funeral Service, The Nutshell, Milton Road South, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1EZ. Tel: 01449 771666
Published in Bury Free Press on July 31, 2020
