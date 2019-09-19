Home

Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
13:00
St Peters Church
Thurston
Violet KNAPMAN

Violet KNAPMAN Notice
KNAPMAN

Violet (Dilly)

Peacefully in Stowlangtoft Hall Nursing Home on 10th September 2019, aged 99 years (of which she was very proud). Beloved wife of the late John. She will be sadly missed by close neighbours and friends. Funeral Service at St Peters Church, Thurston on Thursday 3rd October at 1.00pm followed by interment at Colchester Cemetery. Flowers if desired, or donations to St Peters Church, Thurston c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
