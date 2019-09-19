|
KNAPMAN
Violet (Dilly)
Peacefully in Stowlangtoft Hall Nursing Home on 10th September 2019, aged 99 years (of which she was very proud). Beloved wife of the late John. She will be sadly missed by close neighbours and friends. Funeral Service at St Peters Church, Thurston on Thursday 3rd October at 1.00pm followed by interment at Colchester Cemetery. Flowers if desired, or donations to St Peters Church, Thurston c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019