Home

POWERED BY

Services
L Fulcher Funeral Directors
St John's Street
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1SN
01284 846587
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet PLUMMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet PLUMMER

Notice Condolences

Violet PLUMMER Notice
PLUMMER
Violet Doreen
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 1st May aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Dennis Gerald, mother of Trevor and Kevin, mother-in-law to Lynne and Donna, nanny to five grandaughters and great nana to four great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held at St. Edmunds Church, Hargrave on Friday 17th May at 1.30pm. Donations in Doreen's
memory, equally in aid of St. Edmunds Church and Hargrave Village Hall may be sent c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, Dignity House, St. John's Street, Bury St. Edmunds IP33 1SN Tel: 01284 749187 E mail: [email protected]
Published in Bury Free Press on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.