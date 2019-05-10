|
|
PLUMMER
Violet Doreen
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 1st May aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Dennis Gerald, mother of Trevor and Kevin, mother-in-law to Lynne and Donna, nanny to five grandaughters and great nana to four great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held at St. Edmunds Church, Hargrave on Friday 17th May at 1.30pm. Donations in Doreen's
memory, equally in aid of St. Edmunds Church and Hargrave Village Hall may be sent c/o L. Fulcher Funeral Directors, Dignity House, St. John's Street, Bury St. Edmunds IP33 1SN Tel: 01284 749187 E mail: [email protected]
Published in Bury Free Press on May 10, 2019