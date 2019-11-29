Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
14:00
St. Edmundsbury Cathedral
Walter BISHOP Notice
BISHOP

Walter Ernest

'Ernie' formerly of Ixworth. Passed peacefully away at West Suffolk Hospital on 17th November 2019 one day before his 95th birthday. Beloved husband of Irene and a loving Dad, Grandad and Great-grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.The funeral is to take place at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Wednesday 18th December at 2.30pm followed by a private cremation. Smart dark clothing preferable. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to British Heart Foundation may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk

or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019
