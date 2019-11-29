|
|
BISHOP
Walter Ernest
'Ernie' formerly of Ixworth. Passed peacefully away at West Suffolk Hospital on 17th November 2019 one day before his 95th birthday. Beloved husband of Irene and a loving Dad, Grandad and Great-grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.The funeral is to take place at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Wednesday 18th December at 2.30pm followed by a private cremation. Smart dark clothing preferable. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to British Heart Foundation may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk
or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 29, 2019