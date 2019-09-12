|
GRAY
Wendy June
Peacefully passed away at home on Thursday 5th September 2019 with her family around her. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service takes place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, on Friday 27th September at 1.00pm. Please wear bright colours at Wendy's request. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019