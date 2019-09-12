Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy GRAY

Notice Condolences

Wendy GRAY Notice
GRAY

Wendy June

Peacefully passed away at home on Thursday 5th September 2019 with her family around her. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service takes place at St Edmunds Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium, on Friday 27th September at 1.00pm. Please wear bright colours at Wendy's request. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to St Nicholas Hospice Care may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now