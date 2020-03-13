|
|
ARMSTRONG William ("Bill")
of Bradfield St George. Sadly passed away on 26th February 2020. Beloved husband to Mary, dear dad to Judith and Tim, and father in law to Sara and Bob. Grandad to Lydia and Alex, and Anya and Claudia. Funeral service to be held on Thursday 19th March 2020 at 12.30pm at Bradfield & Rougham Baptist Church, Rougham Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to British Heart Foundation c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1NX
Published in Bury Free Press on Mar. 13, 2020