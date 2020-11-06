|
|
BRAME
William
Very sadly passed away on the 17th October 2020. Loving Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. William will be deeply missed by all his family and many friends. William will leave his beloved bungalow at 11.15am for a private funeral service. Donations in memory of William may be given directly to the family for Priscilla Bacon Lodge. For all further information please contact L Fulcher Funeral Service, 13 Earls Street, Thetford, Norfolk IP24 2AB Tel: 01842 753532.
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 6, 2020