|
|
BREGA
William Harold 'Bill'
Following a long illness so bravely borne, Bill passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 24th May. Dearly loved by Pat, Jackie, Julie, Zoe, Mark, Holly, Josh and George, he will be so very missed and will be forever in our hearts. Private family funeral, to be held at 3.00pm on 24th June, can be viewed online, and donations in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support can be made via: www.williambrega.muchloved.com/ A memorial celebration of Bill's life will be held when gatherings are permitted again.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 12, 2020