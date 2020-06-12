Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William BREGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William BREGA

Notice Condolences

William BREGA Notice
BREGA

William Harold 'Bill'

Following a long illness so bravely borne, Bill passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 24th May. Dearly loved by Pat, Jackie, Julie, Zoe, Mark, Holly, Josh and George, he will be so very missed and will be forever in our hearts. Private family funeral, to be held at 3.00pm on 24th June, can be viewed online, and donations in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support can be made via: www.williambrega.muchloved.com/ A memorial celebration of Bill's life will be held when gatherings are permitted again.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -