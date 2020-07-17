Home

G R Peachey & Son (Mildenhall)
16 North Terrace
Bury Saint Edmunds, Suffolk IP28 7AA
01638 713201
William HARRIS

William HARRIS Notice
HARRIS

William Albert (Bill)

of Mildenhall passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7th July 2020 aged 69 years. A dearly loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother and Uncle. Graveside funeral service to take place at Mildenhall Cemetery on Friday 24th July 2020 at 12:00noon (social distancing will apply). Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 17, 2020
