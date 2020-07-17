|
|
HARRIS
William Albert (Bill)
of Mildenhall passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7th July 2020 aged 69 years. A dearly loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad, Brother and Uncle. Graveside funeral service to take place at Mildenhall Cemetery on Friday 24th July 2020 at 12:00noon (social distancing will apply). Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation c/o G R Peachey and Son Funeral Directors 16 North Terrace, Mildenhall IP28 7AA Tel: 01638 713201.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 17, 2020