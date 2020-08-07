Home

MURRELL

William Dennis "Bill"

regrettably succumbed to severe health complications on the 13th July of this year. Aged 68 years and taken from us too soon. A colourful local character, part time Bury historian, and a loving Father and Grandad to Robert, Eleanor and little Ezra. "Virum Literis". Private funeral due to Covid-19, by invitation only. Memorial service to take place in Risby, Burial at Culford on the 20th August. Any donations should kindly be made to https://www.justgiving.com/eofeambulance
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 7, 2020
