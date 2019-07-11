|
Of Gazeley, passed away peacefully on Friday 5th July 2019, in his 90th year. Beloved husband to the late Olive. Much loved dad of Paula and a dear brother and uncle. Funeral Service to be held at The West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel, Bury St Edmunds on Thursday 18th July at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made payable to The MS Society and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket, CB8 8AG.
Published in Bury Free Press on July 11, 2019