Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
William PLUMMER Notice
PLUMMER

William David

Passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd November 2019 at West Suffolk Hospital aged 73. Much loved and devoted Husband and best friend to Sheila. Loving Dad to Jason and Kerrie and greatly loved by his grandchildren Aaliyah and Lucas. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium Thursday 12th December at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, or if desired donations to East Anglian Air Ambulance may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service,

43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 6, 2019
