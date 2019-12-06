|
|
PLUMMER
William David
Passed away peacefully on Friday 22nd November 2019 at West Suffolk Hospital aged 73. Much loved and devoted Husband and best friend to Sheila. Loving Dad to Jason and Kerrie and greatly loved by his grandchildren Aaliyah and Lucas. Funeral Service at West Suffolk Crematorium Thursday 12th December at 12.00noon. Family flowers only, or if desired donations to East Anglian Air Ambulance may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service,
43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on Dec. 6, 2019