Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
43 St Andrews Street North
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1TH
01284 723889
Resources
More Obituaries for William REYNOLDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William REYNOLDS

Notice Condolences

William REYNOLDS Notice
REYNOLDS

William Charles

sadly but peacefully passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on 23rd March 2020 aged 76 years after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved Husband of the late Carole, a much loved Dad to Susan and Karen. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. A private Cremation Service has been arranged, Memorial Service to be arranged at a later date. Donations to Hope for tomorrow (mobile cancer treatment bus) may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723899
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armstrongs Funeral Service (Bury St Edmunds)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -