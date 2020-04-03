|
|
REYNOLDS
William Charles
sadly but peacefully passed away at the West Suffolk Hospital on 23rd March 2020 aged 76 years after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved Husband of the late Carole, a much loved Dad to Susan and Karen. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. A private Cremation Service has been arranged, Memorial Service to be arranged at a later date. Donations to Hope for tomorrow (mobile cancer treatment bus) may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH Tel: 01284 723899
Published in Bury Free Press on Apr. 3, 2020