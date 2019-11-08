Home

Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00
West Suffolk Crematorium
William ROWLES

ROWLES

William Alphons

Passed away peacefully on Saturday 26th October 2019 aged 68 years. Beloved husband of Sally. Much loved father to Makayla.

A treasured grandad to Abbie Marie and Matthew Charlie. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. He touched the hearts of many people. Funeral service will take place on Monday 18th November 11.00am at West Suffolk Crematorium. All welcome to attend wearing colourful/casual clothing. Family flowers only, donations if desired to go to Macmillian Cancer Support. c/o L.Fulcher 80 Whiting Street Bury St Edmunds
Published in Bury Free Press on Nov. 8, 2019
