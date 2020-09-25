|
|
YOUNGMAN William Alexander Vivian "Bill"
sadly passed away on the 3rd of September 2020 aged 86 years. Loving husband to the late May, a beloved uncle to Tracey and Andrew and their families, also a loving step father. Funeral service to take place at St John's the Baptist's churchyard (graveside service) in Stanton on the 2nd of October at 12noon. No flowers but donations if desired to Parkinson's UK may be made online via https://www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/03-09-2020-william-alexander-vivian-youngman/ or sent c/o A E Thurlow and Son, 1 High St, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 25, 2020