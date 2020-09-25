Home

More Obituaries for Winifred BOGGIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred BOGGIS

Notice Condolences

Winifred BOGGIS Notice
BOGGIS

Winifred Isabel died peacefully on the 14th September 2020 at The Willows Residential Home, in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Frank, much loved mum to Frank, Isabel and Bill and a dear Nan and Great-Nan. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Due to current restrictions a private service will take place. Donations to Diabetes UK may be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH. Tel: 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
