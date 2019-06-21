Home

Sadly passed away at West Suffolk Hospital on 13th June 2019, aged 95 years. Loving wife of the late Roy, dear mother and mother-in-law to David, Susan, Keith and Marion. Loving grandma and great-grandma to Matthew, Hazel, Mark, Steven, Reece, Macey, Ella, Callum, Ethan, Elliott and Ekaterina. Funeral Service will take place at Bradfield and Rougham Baptist Church on Wednesday 3rd July at 11.00am, followed by burial at Rougham Parish Churchyard. Floral tributes may be sent to Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH.
Published in Bury Free Press on June 21, 2019
