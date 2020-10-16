Home

Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020
14:30
Stockman & Loram,
230 Torquay Road
Preston
Winifred Ada

Sadly passed away on 5th October 2020 in Torbay Hospital after a short illness, aged 94 years. Wyn was a former resident of Bury St Edmunds, devoted wife of her late husband Bob and loving mother to her late daughter Elizabeth. She will be greatly missed by children Teresa and John and all her family and friends. Wyn's funeral will take place at St. Saviour's, Dartmouth on 22nd October at 2.30pm. Funeral Director: Stockman & Loram, 230 Torquay Road, Preston, Paignton, TQ3 2HN Tel: 01803 552112
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 16, 2020
