HOLLINGSWORTH
Yvonne Passed away peacefully on the 19th December 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter and much loved mum to Phil, Rob and Jan and beloved nan of seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.Funeral service takes place on Thursday 16th January 2020 at the West Suffolk Crematorium, Abbey Chapel at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired made payable to MIND may be sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 43 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1TH. Tel. 01284 723889
Published in Bury Free Press on Jan. 3, 2020