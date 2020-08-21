Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne PORTER

Notice Condolences

Yvonne PORTER Notice
PORTER

Yvonne

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 8th August 2020, aged 83 years. Devoted wife to the late Joe Porter. Dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Yvonne was much loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A small, private funeral service will take place due to the current restrictions. Donations, if desired, to North Court Residents Fund, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www.yvonneporter.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -