|
|
PORTER
Yvonne
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 8th August 2020, aged 83 years. Devoted wife to the late Joe Porter. Dearly loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Yvonne was much loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A small, private funeral service will take place due to the current restrictions. Donations, if desired, to North Court Residents Fund, may be sent c/o Meredith Greengrass Funeral Service, 2 Hospital Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3JT. Alternatively, donations can be made online by visiting www.yvonneporter.muchloved.com
Published in Bury Free Press on Aug. 21, 2020