A E Thurlow & Son Funeral Directors
1 High Street
Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 2HH
01359 298428
Zena BRAY-BUTLER

Zena BRAY-BUTLER Notice
BRAY-BUTLER Zena Tara suddenly passed away at home on the 30th September 2020, aged 47 years. A loving daughter to Gilbert and Lesley, sister to Steven and mother to George. She will be greatly missed and loved by all of her uncles, aunties, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. A private funeral service will take place however a live stream is available and flowers are welcome, please contact the funeral director for details. A E Thurlow and Son. Tel: 01359 230227
Published in Bury Free Press on Oct. 16, 2020
