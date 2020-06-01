A. Bruce Dickey, 90, of Slippery Rock, Worth Township, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a period of declining health at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born in New Castle on Dec. 27, 1929, to Archie Scot Dickey and Edna Mae Hogue Dickey.

Bruce initially grew up in New Castle, but before his first birthday, his father passed away. Bruce and his mother moved to the family farm in Worth Township to live with his grandparents. At age 16, his grandfather passed away leaving Bruce with the responsibility for the entire farm. He used horses to farm and later after graduating from high school purchased his first tractor.

Bruce married Mary Joan Bollinger on June 10, 1954.

He was a hard worker and farmed his entire life, while also working other jobs. He worked construction and later had a 40-year career working for the Pennsylvania Engineering Company, retiring as a welder/fitter.

He was an active member of the North Liberty Presbyterian church, where he served as an Elder.

Bruce was a member of the Worth Grange.

Survivors include his wife, Joan, at home; his son, Daryl B. (Cheryl) Dickey of New Castle; three daughters, Sherree L. (George) Hack of Mercer, Dawn L. (Joseph) Staph of Slippery Rock, and Karen J. (Thomas) Finnegan of Mercer; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas T. Dickey.

DICKEY - Private funeral services for A. Bruce Dickey, who died Saturday, May 30, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at North Liberty Presbyterian Church, 209 North Liberty-Plain Grove Road, Grove City, with the Rev. Jerry Mahaffey presiding.

Interment will be in West Liberty Cemetery, Worth Township, Butler County.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.





