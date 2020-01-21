Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Dale "Dale" Pinkerton. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church 200 E. North St. Butler , PA View Map Burial Following Services North Cemetery Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A. Dale Pinkerton, in his 80th year, was called to be with his Lord after a FANTASTIC life here on earth.

Dale was born in Mars to Elizabeth Flick Pinkerton and Alden I. Pinkerton.

He grew up in Pittsburgh, met the love of his life, Millie, in tenth grade chemistry class at Carrick High School. They were married in September 1960.

Dale attended Grove City College, Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science and worked as a funeral director for five years, before joining the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. During all this, he became the father of two daughters.

The family moved 14 times in 20 years for his job. In 1980, Dale left his position and the family migrated to Butler. He bought the Goodyear Tire Store on Main Street and settled into our community. His black suits went to charity and his colorful wardrobe emerged.

As a retired business owner, Dale ran for Butler County Commissioner and served two full terms.

Dale was a true leader, a great humanitarian and charitable philanthropist in his community, always giving of himself and finding a way to make things better for others.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Millie Pfaff Pinkerton; two daughters, Lori (Rich) Foust of Florida, and Lisa (Dan) Goldman of Butler; a sister, Nancy (Daniel) Soref of Los Angeles, Calif.; his grandchildren, Lauren (Mike) Dowling, Reid (Jennifer) Lentz, Aaron Goldman and Elise Goldman; and his great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Anastasia, Elijah and Noah.

His professional experience included Butler County Commissioner, from 2008 to 2016, founder and president of Pinkerton Goodyear, regional manager of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and licensed funeral director.

Dale was involved in many volunteer and community service organizations which included Shriner clown "Pinky," Rotary past district governor of District 7280, Paul Harris major donor, past president of Butler Rotary Club, founder of the Butler County Turkey Round-Up, Royal Order of Jesters, Pittsburgh Court, United Way Fundraising Chair from 2006 to 2007, major fundraiser for the Tsunami Relief from Butler County, Butler County Family YMCA, Butler County Library, Butler Memorial Hospital and the Boy Scouts, was a member of the Butler County Chamber of Commerce, and was a Board of Director for Butler County United Way

He was also involved in Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Maridon Museum, Masonic Learning Center, Butler Emergency Relief Initiative, Salvation Army, Butler Financial Advisory Board, Citizens for Decency, Butler County 4-H Program Development Committee, and he was a member, and an usher/ greeter at First United Methodist Church.

Dale also held honorary memberships, which included charter member, in Goodyear's Circle of Excellence.

He was a recipient of the Butler Chapter DAR Citizen of the Year Award in 1994, Distinguished Service Award for Butler County 1995, Distinguished Friend of Scouting 2000, and the Butler County Endowment Award for Philanthropy 2002.

He was also an ambassador for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Butler County, was a 33rd Degree of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, and along with Millie was a recipient of the Lifesteps Community Champion Award.

PINKERTON - Friends and family of A. Dale Pinkerton, who died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from noon to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church, 200 E. North St., Butler.

Immediately following, burial will be in North Cemetery in Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dale's name to the Butler Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 1081, Butler, PA 16003, or Mario Lemieux Center for Blood Cancers, 5115 Centre Ave., 4th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15232, or , Erie, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

For more information, go to







