Ada Rose (Ray) Mace, 87, passed away Saturday.
Ada was employed and retired from Grove City Medical Center as a CNA.
Ada is survived by her children, Bradford Allen Mace, Marla Ann (Mace) Redick, Dorrin Kent Mace, and Grant Stephen Mace.
Ada was preceded in death by her parents, George Madison Ray and Sarah Ann (McClelland) Ray; and her husband, Hayward Allen Mace.
MACE - In keeping with Ada's wishes, there will be no services.
Interment will be private.
Online condolences available at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 15, 2019