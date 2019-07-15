Butler Eagle

Ada Rose Mace

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ada Rose Mace.
Service Information
William F. Young Funeral Home
132 Main St.
West Sunbury, PA
16061
(724)-637-2320
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ada Rose (Ray) Mace, 87, passed away Saturday.
Ada was employed and retired from Grove City Medical Center as a CNA.
Ada is survived by her children, Bradford Allen Mace, Marla Ann (Mace) Redick, Dorrin Kent Mace, and Grant Stephen Mace.
Ada was preceded in death by her parents, George Madison Ray and Sarah Ann (McClelland) Ray; and her husband, Hayward Allen Mace.
MACE - In keeping with Ada's wishes, there will be no services.
Interment will be private.
Online condolences available at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.