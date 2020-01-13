|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Adelee M. Smith, 88, of Sarver passed away Jan. 10, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital.
Born Oct. 7, 1931, in Butler, she was the daughter of Earl M. Stepp and Gladys Metz Stepp.
Adelee lived in the house that she and Glenn built in 1954.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Freeport and the Monroe Women's Club.
She had worked on the Buffalo Township election board for five years, was a member of the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Company Women's Auxiliary with her friend Shirley Stepp, and had worked at Risch's Bakery and the Kitchen at Lernerville Speedway.
Surviving are her husband, Glenn A. Smith, whom she married Aug. 4, 1952; her children, Rick (Elaine) Smith of Sarver, Larry Smith of Sarver, David (Janet) Smith of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., Marcia (Jeff) Wetzel of Saxonburg, Jeanne (Wayne) Born of Sarver, Sheryl (Doug) Johnston of Freeport and LuAnn (Eric Rice) Smith of Butler; 15 grandchildren, Kim, Brian, Bill, Sarah, Brittany, Scott, Ben, Elise, Brandyn, Jason, Cassie, Josh, Heather, Scott and Matt; 23 great-grandchildren, Skylar, Johnathan, Ali, Gavin, Thomas, Bill, Zach, Luke, Jack, Madison, Hudson, Claire, James, Esther, Jayden, Avery, Eva, Elle, Makessa, Kamila, Harper, Eric and Jacob.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Earl D. "Bud" Stepp.
Memorial donations may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church for repairing the stained glass windows.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 13, 2020
