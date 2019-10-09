Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adeline Crouch. View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM American Legion Post 778 150 Legion Memorial Lane Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Adeline Crouch, 87, of Butler passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

She was born May 17, 1932, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Primo and Guglielmina "Erma" (Zellerino) Tosi.

Adeline retired from the Butler VA Hospital after 31 years in nursing service and central sterile supply.

She was one of the founding women of Sunnyview Auxiliary, where she had served as president for many years.

She enjoyed taking care of her family members, cooking, music and entertaining in her home. She was a nature lover and enjoyed being outdoors. She always believed in volunteerism and looking out for the less fortunate.

The family would like to thank the Good Samaritan Hospice team for its excellent care.

Surviving are her daughter, Denise Crouch of Mesa, Ariz.; her son, Paul (Maria) Crouch of Duncanville, Texas; two grandchildren, Jason Crouch of Duncanville, Texas, and Jessica Crouch (W. Bradley Parker) of Midlothian, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Neriah and John; her sister, Lorita Walconis of Butler; her brothers, Charles Tosi of Butler, and Attilio Tosi of Butler; numerous nieces and nephews; and chosen family of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, and she had been married to the late Howard E. Crouch.

CROUCH - A celebration of life for Adeline Crouch, who died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the American Legion Post 778, 150 Legion Memorial Lane, Butler.

Burial will be private.

Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.

For more information, go to



