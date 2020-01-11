Butler Eagle

Agnes "Rusty" Bowlden, 92, of Butler, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
She was born in Canada in 1927 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anne Stringer.
Rusty was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was the wife of the late Dr. Henry J. Bowlden; the mother of Sara Bowlden and the late Peter Bowlden; and the grandmother of Jennifer Lynn Bowlden and Marjorie Anne Schurr.
BOWLDEN - All services will be held privately.
Arrangements for Agnes "Rusty" Bowlden, who died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
