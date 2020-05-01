Agnes C. "Aggie" Fierst, 89, of Butlerpassed away on April 29, 2020.
She was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Wilkinsburg, Pa.,and was the daughter of the late Aloysius J. Fierst and the late Bertha Morgan Fierst.
Agnes was employed as a bookkeeper at Warehouse Electric for over 30 years.
She was a member of the Tri-State Country Music Association and the New Castle Country Music Association.
Agnes loved baking pies, cooking, and always wanted to do things for other people. She especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Aggie is survived by her son, Ronald (Cheryl) Fierst of Butler; two grandchildren, Corey (Melissa) Fierst and Nathan (Kristen) Fierst; five great-grandchildren, Kinely Fierst, Astaria Fierst, Sydney Fierst, Colton Fierst and Weston Fierst; one brother, Robert W. Fierst of Jeannette; one sister, Arlene F. Felitsky of Butler; six nieces; and five nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Ethel Glass Fierst; one brother, James A. Fierst; and one sister, Mary C. Hicks.
FIERST - Due to the many restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, there will not be a public visitation for Agnes C. "Aggie" Fierst, who died Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Private burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Leechburg.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 1, 2020.