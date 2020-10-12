Agnes C. Osche, 98, of Cabot, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence.
Born Wednesday, April 26, 1922, at 309 Mercer Street, Butler, she was the daughter of the late Harry J. Shuler and the late Margaret (Turner) Shuler.
She attended Butler High School and later worked at Pullman Standard during the war, where she met Albert J. Osche, Sr. They were married on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 1946.
After the death of her husband on Sept. 18, 1969, and raising eight children, she became a teacher's aide at Winfield Elementary School where she worked from August 1970 until retiring in August 2002.
She was a charter member of Saxonburg Auxiliary and a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Cabot, where she belonged to the Christian Mothers.
Surviving are Mrs. Morris (Kathleen) Steinhiser of Cabot, Albert J. Osche Jr. of Butler, Thomas Osche and Charles Osche, both of Cabot, Patrick (Mary Moncey) Osche of Butler, Margaret (David) Graham of New Wilmington and James (Susan) Osche of Cabot; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Harry (Augie) Shuler of Butler; and her sister, Jane (Carl) Beck of Sheffield Lake, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Osche Sr.; and her son, John Osche; two sisters, Mary Rasely and Anne Cummings; and two brothers, John and Norman Shuler.
Osche - Friends of Agnes C. Osche, who died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 315 Stoney Hollow Road, Cabot. The Rev. James Kurtz will officiate.
Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Herman.
