Agnes Geraldine "Geri" (Graffius) Uber, 98, of Butler passed away on Thursday at Newhaven Court at Clearview.
She was born Aug. 20, 1920, in Mount Chestnut and was the daughter of the late Alfred Eugene Dunn and Olive Hutchison Dunn.
Agnes worked as a nursing assistant at the Butler VAMC and the VAMC in Martinez, Calif., where she retired in 1982.
She was a member of St. John's Reformed Church.
Ms. Uber was a member of the Meridian Area Retired Group, AARP Chapter 2242.
She was a 1939 alumna graduate of Butler Area High School.
Ms. Uber is survived by her daughter, Karen (David R.) Heltzell of Butler; three grandsons, Douglas Heltzell of Butler, James (Sara) Heltzell of Cranberry Township, and Eric (Erann) Heltzell of Butler; four great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Sydney, Matthew and Mason; her brother, Dale Eugene Dunn of Butler; her sister, Gloria Marte of Butler; one niece; and three nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald C. Graffius and Thomas B. Uber; one son; one brother; and one sister.
UBER - Visitation for Agnes Geraldine "Geri" (Graffius) Uber, who died Thursday, July 25, 2019, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Jarrod Crawford officiating.
Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Reformed Church Memorial Fund, 493 Evans City Road, Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 31, 2019