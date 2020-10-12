1/1
Agnes M. Slimak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes M. Slimak, 101, of Butler, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence.

Born Jan. 19, 1919, in Lyndora, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Gotowiec) Moskala.

She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church.

Surviving are three daughters, Alison Rider of Butler, Venise (Kerry) Barraclough of Butler, and Vivien (Joseph) Bauer of Lyndora; three grandchildren, Joseph Bauer, Laura Bauer and Arden Rider; and two great-grandchildren, Noah Thomas Bauer and Saorise Agnes Himelinski.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Slimak, who passed away April 8,1992; her son, Vincent A. Slimak, who passed away Sept. 17, 1996; and a brother, Theodore Moskala.

Slimak - Friends of Agnes M. Slimak, who died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler. The Rev. Charles Bober, pastor, will officiate.

Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Butler.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Agnes's name to Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church or plant a tree in her honor.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved