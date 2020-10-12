Agnes M. Slimak, 101, of Butler, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence.
Born Jan. 19, 1919, in Lyndora, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Gotowiec) Moskala.
She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Alison Rider of Butler, Venise (Kerry) Barraclough of Butler, and Vivien (Joseph) Bauer of Lyndora; three grandchildren, Joseph Bauer, Laura Bauer and Arden Rider; and two great-grandchildren, Noah Thomas Bauer and Saorise Agnes Himelinski.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Slimak, who passed away April 8,1992; her son, Vincent A. Slimak, who passed away Sept. 17, 1996; and a brother, Theodore Moskala.
Slimak - Friends of Agnes M. Slimak, who died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler. The Rev. Charles Bober, pastor, will officiate.
Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Butler.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Agnes's name to Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church or plant a tree in her honor.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Agnes's name to Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church or plant a tree in her honor.
