Agnes M. Slimak, 101, of Butler passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at her residence.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler. The Rev. Charles Bober, pastor, will officiate.Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Butler. Everyone is asked to please meet Wednesday morning at the church.