Guest Book View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Alan D. "Big Al" Lowe, 88, of Butler passed away peacefully on Sunday at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

He was born May 6, 1931, in Butler, and was the son of the late Albert Theodore and Martha Mae (Moyer) Lowe.

He retired from Armco Steel in 1992, a second generation master machinist.

Al joined the U.S. Army National Guard when he was 18, and while working at Armco, he joined the U.S. Army. He married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne F. Trimbur, while home on leave before being shipped off to Korea. He served as an MP in the 112th Infantry during the Korean War.

After returning home, Al and Jeanne raised four sons. They were married for 63 years.

After retirement, they traveled extensively throughout North America and Europe.

He was a proud veteran and life member of VFW Post 249. He was a past member of Mercer Road Fire Department, the Knights of Columbus, St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, St. Peter Choir and The Barber Shop Quartet, and he sang in the Blazing Star.

He studied chemistry at Pitt University.

Surviving are four sons, Douglas (Marlene) Lowe of Butler, Jeff Lowe of Springfield, Vt., Ted (Diane) Lowe of West Sunbury, and Chris (Julie) Lowe of Gaithersburg, Md.; nine grandchildren, Heather, Mandy, Billy, Erin, Tristan, Dan and Tara, Clara and Erick; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Steve (Amy) Lowe of Riverside, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne F. Lowe, whom he married April 24, 1953, and who passed away Oct. 29, 2016; two sisters; and two brothers.

LOWE - A private graveside service for Alan D. "Big Al" Lowe, who died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Please visit











Alan D. "Big Al" Lowe, 88, of Butler passed away peacefully on Sunday at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.He was born May 6, 1931, in Butler, and was the son of the late Albert Theodore and Martha Mae (Moyer) Lowe.He retired from Armco Steel in 1992, a second generation master machinist.Al joined the U.S. Army National Guard when he was 18, and while working at Armco, he joined the U.S. Army. He married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne F. Trimbur, while home on leave before being shipped off to Korea. He served as an MP in the 112th Infantry during the Korean War.After returning home, Al and Jeanne raised four sons. They were married for 63 years.After retirement, they traveled extensively throughout North America and Europe.He was a proud veteran and life member of VFW Post 249. He was a past member of Mercer Road Fire Department, the Knights of Columbus, St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, St. Peter Choir and The Barber Shop Quartet, and he sang in the Blazing Star.He studied chemistry at Pitt University.Surviving are four sons, Douglas (Marlene) Lowe of Butler, Jeff Lowe of Springfield, Vt., Ted (Diane) Lowe of West Sunbury, and Chris (Julie) Lowe of Gaithersburg, Md.; nine grandchildren, Heather, Mandy, Billy, Erin, Tristan, Dan and Tara, Clara and Erick; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Steve (Amy) Lowe of Riverside, Calif.He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne F. Lowe, whom he married April 24, 1953, and who passed away Oct. 29, 2016; two sisters; and two brothers.LOWE - A private graveside service for Alan D. "Big Al" Lowe, who died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, will be held at Calvary Cemetery.Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close