Alan P. Martin, 88, of Butler passed away on Friday at his residence.
Born July 10, 1931, in Lewisham, England, he was a son of the late Walter J. and Margaret Mellish Martin.
He was retired from Magnetics as an international sales manager. He retired in 2001, following 34 years of service.
Alan enjoyed playing bridge and traveling with his wife.
He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, and was very dedicated to his faith.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Lambert Martin, whom he married Sept. 3, 1954; his six children, Andrew (Dori) Martin of South Carolina, Jane (Clyde) Maser of Butler, Paul (Judith) Martin of Maryland, Phil Martin of Nevada, Elizabeth (Tom) Seymour of Ohio, and Katie (Wendell) Owens of Illinois.
He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; his brother, John Martin of England; his sisters, Maureen Martin and Peggy Dawson, both of England; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
MARTIN - There will be no visitation for Alan Martin, who died Friday, July 26, 2019.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 30, 2019