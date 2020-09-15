1/1
Alan P. Naidus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan P. Naidus, 66, of Butler went to the hands of our Lord on Sept. 9, 2020.

He was the son of Michael and Ann Naidus of Butler.

Alan was a 1972 graduate of Butler High School.

Following his graduation, he served our nation as a yeoman in the U.S. Navy on the USS Conyngham (DDG-17) in the Sixth Fleet. Upon returning from the Navy, he moved to Houston, Texas. He worked for Keystone Marmon Tubular, Ozarka Water and as a supervisor for Sun Belt Roofing Co., his brother's company. He returned to Butler in 1997.

Al had a great sense of humor and was very kind and generous. He loved music and concerts and loved to dance. He really enjoyed visiting family and friends in Houston. His friends called him "Sarg" or "Big Al." Most of all, he loved spending time with his nieces, Rachel and Nicole in Colorado.

He is survived by his sister, Janice Naidus of Butler; his twin brother, Dennis (Rose) of Houston, Texas; and his nieces, Rachel (Chris Burley) Naidus of Carbondale, Colo., and Nicole Naidus of Denver, Colo.

NAIDUS - A celebration of life for Alan P. Naidus, who died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, will be held in 2021 in Butler.

Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the U.S. Naval Institute or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved