Alan P. Naidus, 66, of Butler went to the hands of our Lord on Sept. 9, 2020.
He was the son of Michael and Ann Naidus of Butler.
Alan was a 1972 graduate of Butler High School.
Following his graduation, he served our nation as a yeoman in the U.S. Navy on the USS Conyngham (DDG-17) in the Sixth Fleet. Upon returning from the Navy, he moved to Houston, Texas. He worked for Keystone Marmon Tubular, Ozarka Water and as a supervisor for Sun Belt Roofing Co., his brother's company. He returned to Butler in 1997.
Al had a great sense of humor and was very kind and generous. He loved music and concerts and loved to dance. He really enjoyed visiting family and friends in Houston. His friends called him "Sarg" or "Big Al." Most of all, he loved spending time with his nieces, Rachel and Nicole in Colorado.
He is survived by his sister, Janice Naidus of Butler; his twin brother, Dennis (Rose) of Houston, Texas; and his nieces, Rachel (Chris Burley) Naidus of Carbondale, Colo., and Nicole Naidus of Denver, Colo.
NAIDUS - A celebration of life for Alan P. Naidus, who died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, will be held in 2021 in Butler.
Arrangements are under the direction of Young Funeral Home, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the U.S. Naval Institute or the Wounded Warrior Project
