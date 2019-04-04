Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan W. Rev. Thompson. View Sign

The Rev. Alan W. Thompson, 65, of East McKeesport, formerly of Butler, passed away on Tuesday.

He was born Nov. 18, 1953, in West Palm Beach, Fla., and was the son of the late Donald and Joan Thompson.

He answered the Lord's call on his life into ministry with the Christian & Missionary Alliance, serving for the last 6½ years as pastor at the Broadway Alliance Church in East Mc-Keesport.

He was a humble man with a true servant's heart, as evidenced by the love and respect he was shown not only from his congregation, but also by the community at large.

He also enjoyed volunteering as a chaplain at the Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He is survived by his loving wife of more than 34 years, Teri M. Thompson; his children, Christine Thompson of Butler, Nicole (Jason) Rath of Butler, Patrick (Leah) King of Pittsburgh, and Megan Patton of Butler; eight grandchildren; three brothers; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

THOMPSON - Friends and family of the Rev. Alan W. Thompson, who died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home, 1032 Broadway Ave., East McKeesport.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Broadway Alliance Church with the Rev. Timothy McGarvey officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Broadway Alliance Church, 1000 Broadway Ave., East McKeesport, to help pay for the new carpeting, a cause very near and dear to Pastor Al's heart.

