Albert Andrew Jasick
1928 - 2020
Albert Andrew Jasick, 92, of Slippery Rock Borough, passed away Monday, June 29, 2010, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born June 9, 1928, in Carnegie, to Joseph and Ann Jasick.
He married Dolores June Miller on May 29, 1970, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 23, 2006.
He had attended West Liberty Presbyterian Church.
Al retired in the early 1990s, as an employee of Singer Lab at Allegheny General Hospital.
Survivors include his sons, Richard (Judy) Jasick of North Huntingdon, Randal Jasick of Canonsburg, and Brian (Bobbi Jo) Knight of Raleigh, N.C.; his daughters, Deborah (Jerry) Lorenz of Pittsburgh, Gail (Bill) Kreuzer of Slippery Rock, and Lynn (Mark) Staub of Gibsonia; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Al was preceded in death by his wife; and his son, Roy Knight.
JASICK - The family of Albert Andrew Jasick, who died Monday, June 29, 2010, will receive family and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.
The family requests guests conform to the safety protocols and ask that guests wear a mask when attending.
Private funeral services for immediate family only will be held Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Diane Whitman presiding.
Interment will be in St. Anthony's Cemetery, Harrisville.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
