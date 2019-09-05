Albert C. Telipsky, 77, of McKees Rocks passed away on Aug. 27.
He was the beloved husband of the late Lois Telipsky; loving father of Robert J. (Beth) Telipsky and Dawn (Dr. Michael) Heinle; cherished grandfather of Lauren, Dominick, Anthony and Brady Heinle, and Marisa, Alex and Samantha Telipsky; adoring older brother to the late Marie Zieger; and adopted Pap-Pap of Drew and Brooke Zieger.
TELIPSKY - A Mass of Christian burial for Albert C. Telipsky, who died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, will be celebrated at noon Saturday at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish, 1 Grove Place, Pittsburgh.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, McKees Rocks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Albert's name to the Pittsburgh Community Foodbank online at www.pittsburghfoodbank.org, or mail to 1 North Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110.
