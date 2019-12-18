Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert H. Rozic. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Albert H. Rozic, 91, of Butler passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Lowrie Place in Butler.

Born March 28, 1928, in Butler, he was a son of the late Albert and Mary Chupetz Rozic.

He retired from Spang and Company, where he worked as a highly skilled machinist.

He was a member of St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church in Meridian, where he served as an usher. He was also very involved in the church. He assisted with all the Lenten fish fries and any other function of the church as needed.

Albert enjoyed hunting, fishing, ice fishing and farming.

Surviving are his three nieces, MaryJoan (Jim) Rhode, Teresa (Tom) Croce and Annmarie Bedner; and his nephew, Thomas (Linda) Nolan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters.

ROZIC - Friends of Albert H. Rozic, who died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Butler.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



