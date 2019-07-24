Albert Louis Elser, 75, of Valencia passed away on Monday.
Mr. Elser was a longtime member of the Cranberry Elks Lodge 2249 and the Northside Sportsman Association.
He was the beloved husband of Iris Elser; the loving father of Melissa Radzicki and Albert John (Lisa) Elser; the brother of James (Midge) Elser; and grandfather of Amber, Jordan, Shawn, April, Lauren, Samantha and the late Leonard John Jr.
He is also survived by several great-grandchildren.
ELSER - Friends of Albert Louis Elser, who died Monday, July 22, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at George A. Thoma Funeral Home, 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford.
Service and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the at , or the at , or a .
Published in Butler Eagle on July 24, 2019