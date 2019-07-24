Butler Eagle

Albert Louis Elser

Service Information
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA
15090
(724)-935-3400
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Obituary
Albert Louis Elser, 75, of Valencia passed away on Monday.
Mr. Elser was a longtime member of the Cranberry Elks Lodge 2249 and the Northside Sportsman Association.
He was the beloved husband of Iris Elser; the loving father of Melissa Radzicki and Albert John (Lisa) Elser; the brother of James (Midge) Elser; and grandfather of Amber, Jordan, Shawn, April, Lauren, Samantha and the late Leonard John Jr.
He is also survived by several great-grandchildren.
Friends of Albert Louis Elser, who died Monday, July 22, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at George A. Thoma Funeral Home, 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford.
Service and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Please visit www.thomafuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 24, 2019
