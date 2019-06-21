Albert M. Gladis, 72, of Lyndora passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries at Cabot.
He was a son of the late Frank and Margaret Sencen Gladis.
GLADIS - A Mass of Christian burial for Albert M. Gladis, who died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday from St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.
Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 21, 2019