1/1
Albert "Al" Vettori
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert "Al" Vettori, 84, of Saxonburg passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, 2020.

Born June 29, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph and Ella Vettori.

Al grew up on his family's vegetable farm near South Park outside of Pittsburgh. The Bureau of Mines acquired part of the farm during World War II to experiment with explosives. Due to this acquisition and development in South Park, in 1951, Al's father purchased what is now the Vettori farm in Saxonburg from the Zollar family when Al was a teenager. They later sold just the original farmhouse building, which is now the location of the Orchards of Saxonburg care center.

Al was a proud U.S. Navy veteran from 1955 until 1961, serving as an airplane mechanic.

He married the love of his life, Carol Paulsen Vettori on June 12, 1956.

In 1963, he bought his first grain bin in Nebraska and drove it back to Saxonburg. Al would go on to sell Behlen grain bins and buildings for nearly 40 years, and he won many awards as top salesman. In the early 2000s, he began to sell Hustler Zero-Turn mowers from his shop at the farm.

On the farm, which he acquired in 1969, he planted and harvested corn, sweet corn, wheat, oats and soybeans and raised beef cattle. Under Al's dedicated eye, the Vettori farm became a true family farm, with Al's children and grandchildren continuing to work alongside him. At age 65 when many are hoping to retire, Al decided to computerize the farm. In recent years, he experimented with GPS in his tractor to get his planted rows straight.

Al's willingness to learn new things and his enthusiasm for life drew family and lifelong friends to him, including his friend and farmhand of 40 years, Ted Harvey. Even with his work ethic, he never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family. From Knoch football games, to see his granddaughter twirl her fire batons, to spending time with his sons on the farm, he was a true patriarch, who will be dearly missed by his family and his community.

Al is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Carol Paulsen Vettori; his only sibling, Virginia Paulsen; and his four children, Diane (Joe) Sepich, Darlene (Jim) Sikorski, Dave (Melissa) Vettori and Daryl (Jody) Vettori.

Al had five grandchildren, Joe Sepich III, Trevor (Becca) Sepich, Lacey Becker, Megan Vettori and Kendall Vettori; and one great-granddaughter, Adaline Sepich.

VETTORI - Friends of Albert "Al" Vettori, who died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Funeral services will be private.

Interment will follow at Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.

Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
To the Vettori family: My deepest condolences and prayers for all of you. A great man with a great family and he will truly be missed by many.
John Briney
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved