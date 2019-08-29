Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta J. Osborne. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Memorial service 3:00 PM Christ Community United Methodist Church 205 N Duffy Road Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alberta J. Love Osborne of Concordia at the Orchard in Butler was called home to the Lord on Sunday afternoon.

Born on May 26, 1924, in Greenville, Pa., she was the daughter of William C. Love and Rebekah McMillan Love.

Alberta attended the Shenango Valley Commercial Institute in Sharon, Pa.

She had worked in accounting at the Record-Argus newspaper in Greenville, Robbins Ford-Mercury, (now Bill McCandless Ford) in Mercer, Kemco in Sandy Lake, and Magnetics in East Butler.

She was a member of Christ Community United Methodist Church in Butler.

She was the wife of the Rev. Cloyd Osborne, having served 18 years from 1968 to 1986, during the building of the Christ Community Church. She served with her husband at various churches in New Jersey, as well as Emlenton, Foxburg, Sandy Lake and Hendersonville, all in the Western Pennsylvania Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Alberta was known around the area for her love of quilting. As an avid quilter, she taught quilting in her home for a number of years, and volunteered at a class at Concordia. She is an honorary member of the quilt guild, "Where the Corners Meet," in New Wilmington, Pa. There she held offices and demonstrated new ideas, like "Stained Glass" with cloth, and made many for her church.

She was also a lover of woodwork and made many woodcrafts. She assisted her husband in building their retirement home on Shenango Lake.

She enjoyed her church activities, United Methodist Women, Sew and Sew quilters, Meals on Wheels, children's classes, nurseries and above all, serving church dinners. She loved to cook!

Alberta loved the time spent at their lake home with her grandchildren, and later, time with great-grandchildren, especially their birthday parties.

Surviving are a sister, Ruth Ann Ferguson of Hermitage, Pa.; a daughter, Yolanda M. Deemer (William) of Butler; and a son, Thomas C. Osborne (Carol) of Lakeside, Ohio.

She also leaves nine grandchildren; 22 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Alberta was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, the Rev. Cloyd Osborne; a son, Rex A. Osborne; a sister, Virginia M. McConnell; and a brother, David W. Love.

OSBORNE - A memorial service for Alberta J. Love Osborne, who died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 205 N. Duffy Road, Butler.

Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Memorial donations can be made to Christ Community United Methodist Church.

