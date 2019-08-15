Alberta M. Lavorini, 83, of Autumn Grove, formerly of Butler, passed away on Tuesday at Autumn Grove Nursing Home.
Alberta was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Butler. She was the daughter of Marino and Margaret Lavorini.
Alberta attended St. Mary of the Mount in Mount Washington.
Alberta worked for Fisher Scientific. She was last employed with Heckett as a keypunch operator and also J.C. Penney in the evenings.
Alberta enjoyed knitting, crocheting and playing bingo.
Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Meager of Kennerdell, Phyllis Baran and her husband, Jay, of Elizabeth, Pa.; her brother, Donald Lavorini of Butler; her grandchildren, William Meager Jr. and his wife, Renee, of Latrobe, Robert Meager of Kennerdell, Alyssa Baran of Richmond, Va., Eric Baran of Washington, D.C., Christian Riley and wife, Jennifer, of Baltimore Md., and Anthony Venturella of Florida; and one great-grandson, Winston G. Riley of Baltimore, Md.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Elaine Ruggiero; and a son-in-law, William Meager Sr.
LAVORINI - Services were private for Alberta M. Lavorini, who died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Interment will take place at Concord Presbyterian Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were handled by Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville.
Friends may email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019