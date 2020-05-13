Alexandria L. "Alex" Scott
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alexandria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alexandria L. "Alex" Scott, 25, of Butler passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
She was born in 1995, in Franklin, to Karen Emert and Kevin Scott.
Alex was known to have a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.
Above all else, she adored her children and loved the honor of being a mother.
Along with her parents, she leaves behind her daughter, Grace; and her son, Blaze.
She is also survived by her sisters, Farrah Scott and Rachel Detrick.
Alex was loved by all that knew her and she will be greatly missed.
SCOTT - Services are being planned for Alexandria L. "Alex" Scott, who died Monday, April 20, 2020.
All arrangements by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved