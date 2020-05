Alexandria L. "Alex" Scott, 25, of Butler passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.She was born in 1995, in Franklin, to Karen Emert and Kevin Scott.Alex was known to have a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.Above all else, she adored her children and loved the honor of being a mother.Along with her parents, she leaves behind her daughter, Grace; and her son, Blaze.She is also survived by her sisters, Farrah Scott and Rachel Detrick.Alex was loved by all that knew her and she will be greatly missed.SCOTT - Services are being planned for Alexandria L. "Alex" Scott, who died Monday, April 20, 2020.All arrangements by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com