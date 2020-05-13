Alexandria L. "Alex" Scott, 25, of Butler passed away Monday, April 20, 2020.
She was born in 1995, in Franklin, to Karen Emert and Kevin Scott.
Alex was known to have a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.
Above all else, she adored her children and loved the honor of being a mother.
Along with her parents, she leaves behind her daughter, Grace; and her son, Blaze.
She is also survived by her sisters, Farrah Scott and Rachel Detrick.
Alex was loved by all that knew her and she will be greatly missed.
SCOTT - Services are being planned for Alexandria L. "Alex" Scott, who died Monday, April 20, 2020.
SCOTT - Services are being planned for Alexandria L. "Alex" Scott, who died Monday, April 20, 2020.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2020.