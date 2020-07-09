Alice A. DeSantis, of Butler, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born Feb. 2, 1925, in Butler, she was the daughter of Joseph and Lena (Kradel) Daller.
Alice retired in 1986 from the Butler Area High School cafeteria, where she worked for 28 years.
She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, and was a member of the PSEA.
Surviving are a son, Peter P. (Dotty) DeSantis, and two daughters, Diana (Tom) Hollefreund and Debbie Christie, all of Butler.
She is also survived by five grandchildren, Tom, Brian and Eric Hollefreund, Geri Christie and Nicole (R.J.) Karenbauer; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey Alice Teso; and several nieces and nephews.
Her husband, Peter P. DeSantis Sr., whom she married on July 19, 1943, died on March 13, 1994.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Alice was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Lee Christie; two sisters; and one brother.
DESANTIS - The family and friends of Alice A. DeSantis, who died on Monday, July 6, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Jack Nanz will officiate.
Inurnment will be at Butler County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 127 Franklin St., Butler PA 16001.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
.